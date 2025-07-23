WWE NXT Results: The Undertaker teases one last match; top star possibly injured; legend returns (07/22/2025)

WWE NXT kicked off with the standard arrival shots at a sold-out arena in Houston, Texas. Booker T took a microphone to hype up the show in his hometown.WWE NXT Results (July 22, 2025)The Culling def. Hank &amp; Tank and ZaRuca via pinfall.Jasper Troy def. Ricky Saints via countout.Blake Monroe def. Wren Sinclair via pinfall.Oba Femi def. Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs via pinfall.WWE NXT Results: ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca) &amp; Hank and Tank vs. The Culling (Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Niko Vance, and Shawn Spears)The match began with chaotic brawling before Hank Walker and Niko Vance started fighting. Shawn Spears and Niko made quick tags to work over Hank. Sol Ruca tagged in and hit an X-Factor on Izzi Dame. Tank Ledger came in and hit a big clothesline on Shawn Spears.Hank and Tank went for their finish on Niko Vance, but it was broken up. All eight stars ended up in the ring, and the heels were bodyslammed. Hank, Tank, Sol, and Zaria then all splashed Niko in the center of the ring.Sol Ruca tagged in and went crazy on every member of The Culling. She and Zaria hit a double team move on Tatum, but Izzi Dame broke up the count. Hank and Tank leveled Niko, but Shawn Spears superkicked them both. Hank took him out, and Izzi then leveled Hank with a Codebreaker.Izzi dove to the floor. Zaria hit the F-5 on Shawn Spears. Out of nowhere, DarkState showed up. They didn't do anything, but when the lights came up, Tatum Paxley pinned Zaria. Zaria was holding her eye post-match.Results: The Culling def. ZaRuca and Hank &amp; Tank on WWE NXTGrade: A-Earlier in the day, Jordynne Grace attempted to enter the building, but Ava and her security personnel refused to let her in. Ava said it was due to The Juggernaut attacking Stevie Turner and others last week. Jordynne made it clear that she still planned to get in.Fatal Influence came out, and Jacy Jayne gloated about being both NXT Women's Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion. She talked about being the star of the show. Lash Legend then interrupted. She boasted about her performance in the Evolution Battle Royal and expressed her desire for a title.Jaida Parker then interrupted Lash Legend. She called herself the walking reality check, which would be a good nickname. Jacy told her stablemates to attack, but they stood there and didn't help her at first. Lash and Jaida threw all three out and argued with each other.Backstage, Je'Von Evans was with Ricky Saints. Evans was taking notes, and Ricky gave him some advice. Je'Von then offered Ricky some advice on how to deal with Jasper Troy. Both told the other not to overthink things. They shook hands afterwards.No Quarter Catch Crew were backstage, and Wren Sinclair said she was nervous. Myles Borne showed up and said even if he's not part of No Quarter Catch Crew anymore, he still has her back. Lexis King was oddly kicking things around in the background for some unknown reason.WWE NXT Results: Ricky Saints vs. Jasper TroyThings started hot with Ricky Saints clubbing away at Jasper Troy. Troy leveled Saints with a clothesline on the apron, but he missed a splash in the ring. Jasper recovered and hit a powerslam. He then tossed Ricky Saints to the floor hard.Jasper Troy locked Ricky Saints in a bear-hug. Ricky bit Jasper to get out of it. Saints avoided Jasper and hit a dive. Saints ripped Troy's arm first into the ring post. Troy missed a corner splash, and Ricky hit a crossbody and then a tornado DDT for a near fall.Ricky hit a running crossbody, and both men went flying out to the floor. They fought up the ramp. Saints fell through a hole in the stage, and Jasper hit a senton off the stage onto Ricky. Troy then made it to the ring in time for Saints to be counted out.Results: Jasper Troy def. Ricky Saints on WWE NXTGrade: BBackstage, Trick Williams told The High Ryze he planned to deal with The Undertaker on his own. Je'Von Evans laughed at them and said he was going to watch the interaction.Vic Joseph and WWE paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away earlier in the day.Trick Williams came out with the TNA Championship. He called himself the man carrying two brands. He bragged about beating Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Trick then took shots at the LFG kids and The Undertaker. He said The Deadman has never held down two brands simultaneously. Trick said The Undertaker is soft now.The Undertaker then came out. He commented on Trick's outfit and said Williams lacked respect. The Deadman said Trick isn't the same guy as when he was NXT Champion. He said the old Trick was hungry and had that dog in him. Trick interrupted The Undertaker and said nobody on LFG, NXT, or in WWE is a superstar like Williams. The Deadman noted that he'd make Trick famous and proceeded to chokeslam him.Backstage, Jacy Jayne asked which members of Fatal Influence would take on Lash Legend and Jaida Parker, respectively. Michelle McCool showed up and offered advice. Jacy took shots at Jazmyn, and the tension escalated, but they decided that Fallon Henley would challenge Lash, and Jazmyn would challenge Jaida.WWE NXT Results: Wren Sinclair vs. Blake MonroeWren Sinclair attempted to get offense in early, but failed. Blake overpowered Sinclair and even nailed a Slingblade. Blake locked in a chin lock, but Wren came out of it and hit an armdrag. Wren followed up with chops and strikes.Sinclair took over again The Glamour nailed a headbutt that rocked the jaw of Wren. She then hit the Butterfly DDT and pinned Wren for the win.Results: Blake Monroe def. Wren Sinclair on WWE NXTGrade: C-Jordynne Grace showed up through the crowd post-match. She attacked Blake, but security intervened. Jordynne attacked security, but the distraction allowed Blake to headbutt Grace. She then DDT'd Jordynne on the chair.Ethan Page bragged about how he intends to bring more honor and class to NXT than the other 17 North American Champions that preceded him. He then trashed the United States and Mexico in favor of Canada.From there, he threw away the North American Championship and revealed a new version with a Canadian flag strap. The crowd continued chanting vulgar things, which resulted in much of the segment being muted. He began to sing the Canadian National Anthem, but Santino Marella interrupted. He's back!Santino said that while he is from Italy, he raised his family in Canada, and the Canadian people don't think like Ethan. Santino said Page was right about the North American Championship needing to be held by someone with class and respect. He then challenged Ethan to a match next week. They almost fought, but Page ran away.Backstage, Trick Williams and Oba Femi had a champions' stand-off. Before things went anywhere, Jacy Jayne walked between them with her titles.Yoshiki Inamura asked Je'Von Evans for advice backstage. Yoshiki asked if he was a bad friend for not listening to Josh Briggs and opted to fight with honor. Evans said they're just on different paths.Bubba Ray Dudley interrupted The No Quarter Catch Crew and Myles Borne backstage. Ray said he was proud of Wren Sinclair. He then suggested a rematch between Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights. This time, if Tavion wins, he can leave NQCC; however, if he loses, he must remain a happy member of the group. The two stars agreed.Lexis King then showed up and called Myles Borne a phony. He said that he's been wearing noise-blocking headphones, yet can still hear things, so Myles has been lying. Myles said that he hasn't been lying, but everybody wishes Lexis were mute.A promo from Roman Reigns aired. He asked Jey Uso to team up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam.WWE NXT Results: Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs - WWE NXT Championship MatchOba Femi took control early on. Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs began working together, but Oba leveled both men with clotheslines. Commentary stated Oba is undefeated in Triple Threat Matches.Inamura got Oba Femi down and tried to pin him to the ring. Josh Briggs stepped on the referee's hand to break the count, but it wasn't clear if it was intentional or not. Oba recovered and chokeslammed both men.Oba Femi hit a Tower of Doom spot. Josh Briggs almost pinned Oba, but Inamura stopped it. Josh accidentally elbowed Yoshiki and chokeslammed Oba for a near fall. Inamura accidentally tackled Briggs. Yoshiki hit repeated chops and headbutts to Oba. He powerbombed Oba shortly afterwards, but Josh Briggs pulled the referee out and put Oba's foot on the ropes.Yoshiki snapped and tackled Josh. He hit his big splash on Oba for a near fall. Josh Briggs managed to hit a Moonsault to break up the count and almost pinned Femi. Josh and Yoshiki traded strikes. Briggs hit a lariat to Yoshiki, and Femi hit a powerbomb on Josh for the win. Oba retained the WWE NXT Championship.Results: Oba Femi def. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura on WWE NXTGrade: AWWE NXT wrapped up with Oba Femi holding the WWE NXT Championship. Josh Briggs snapped and pushed Yoshiki into steps before the feed cut away immediately. Backstage, The Undertaker told Je'Von Evans to go after the biggest dog in the yard.