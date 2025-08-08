The Undertaker Calls Out WWE Talent; Says Their Backstage Behavior is "Disheartening"

The Undertaker called out the WWE roster on his podcast for not watching each other's matches. He said it was "disheartening" for him as an old school guy.

Ad

The Deadman has made a few appearances after retiring from in-ring competition and getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. His most recent on-screen appearance was on the July 22 episode of NXT, where he was involved in a confrontation with Trick Williams.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker said he feels disheartened when he goes to WWE events and sees talent doing other things backstage besides watching matches.

Ad

Trending

“For me, I’m a notoriously old school dude. It’s disheartening sometimes when I go to the shows, and if you can even find talent backstage watching matches, like most of ‘em are filming TikTok’s, doing all this other [stuff]. Even when I was on the road full time, if you weren’t sitting there watching the monitor, it was gonna be a bad day for you," said Taker. (H/T WrestleOps on X)

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

The Undertaker told Gunther that the only person he would come out of retirement for is him

The Phenom hasn't competed in a match since he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. His last proper in-ring match was at WWE Super ShowDown in 2020, which took place in Saudi Arabia. He eliminated AJ Styles in a gauntlet match to win the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.

Ad

The Undertaker told Gunther on his podcast that he's the only person he would come out of retirement to face.

“If I had anything left in the tank, you’re [Gunther] the one guy that I would consider coming out of retirement to work with,” he said.

Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam. However, the latter lost it a few minutes later to Seth Rollins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More