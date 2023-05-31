The Undertaker claims he wouldn't have lasted long in WWE if 65-year-old legend didn't push him to improve

The Undertaker recently spoke about how Bret Hart helped him balance his in-ring and character work in WWE.

The Phenom had one of the greatest careers in WWE after joining the promotion in 1990. Besides being a remarkable in-ring performer, the Hall of Famer is widely remembered for his unmatched character work. He secured 21 consecutive victories at WrestleMania before losing to Brock Lesnar at the 30th edition of The Show of Shows.

In an interview with Manchester Evening News, 'Taker discussed competing against Bret Hart in the UK. He detailed how the fans in attendance were split between him and the Canadian icon.

"I remember having a match against Bret Hart, and Bret in the States was a heel at the time. But everywhere else, he was still a face. We had a match in the UK, it must have been 45 minutes [long], and through the course of the match, one moment they’re going, ‘Let's go, Bret,’ and two minutes later it’s, ‘Let's go, 'Taker.’ It was so cool to have that kind of energy, it was just off the charts."

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE The Undertaker returns as The Deadman at WrestleMania 20! ⚱️ The Undertaker returns as The Deadman at WrestleMania 20! ⚱️ https://t.co/rVznCkWkIx

The Phenom added that his showdown against the 65-year-old was one of his favorite matches of all time. He further revealed how Hart pushed him into figuring out his character, which helped the former remain relevant across multiple decades.

"Probably one of my favorite matches of all time, it was really good. Bret pushed me to be more than a character. He pushed me into figuring out how to be the character and be a wrestler too. That’s something I’m really grateful to him for pushing me in that direction because I don’t think I would have lasted as long as I did if I didn’t evolve." [H/T Manchester Evening News]

The Undertaker's last WWE match took place at WrestleMania

The Undertaker's last in-ring appearance came at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where he locked horns with AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. The Hall of Famer emerged victorious despite a valiant effort by The O.C. leader.

Keegan Dimitrijevic @KeeganRW FUN FACT: The Undertaker is the only wrestler to have main-evented WrestleMania in four different decades.



1997: WM 13 (vs. Sid)

2008: WM XXIV (vs. Edge)

2010: WM XXVI (vs. Shawn)

2017: WM 33 (vs. Roman Reigns)

2020: WM 36 (vs. AJ Styles) FUN FACT: The Undertaker is the only wrestler to have main-evented WrestleMania in four different decades.1997: WM 13 (vs. Sid) 2008: WM XXIV (vs. Edge) 2010: WM XXVI (vs. Shawn) 2017: WM 33 (vs. Roman Reigns) 2020: WM 36 (vs. AJ Styles) https://t.co/CAT23uiNcc

The Deadman competed in WWE for 30 years, between 1990 and 2020. Hence, he is regarded as the GOAT by many fans and fellow superstars. During his active career, the Hall of Famer captured multiple titles, including the WWE, World Heavyweight, and Tag Team Championships.

What do you think about The Undertaker being the GOAT? Let us know in the comments section below.

