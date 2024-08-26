The Undertaker clears the air about his phobia; threatens to slap the next troll

The Undertaker is probably one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. There are many stories about The Phenom, and one that usually comes to the minds of the WWE Universe is his fear of cucumbers. On his most recent podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed what his issue with the vegetable was.

The Undertaker hasn't wrestled a match since WrestleMania 36. Since then, he has retired from pro wrestling but has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV. He was last seen in the main event of WrestleMania XL, where he laid out The Rock to help Cody Rhodes win his first Undisputed WWE Championship.

On the Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman addressed a few messages from online trolls. A user named Dragonchaser's comment read that a cucumber should have ended the now-retired superstar's WrestleMania streak. The Undertaker was visibly angry and clarified that he wasn't scared of the vegetable but disliked it.

"I'm getting a little fed up with the cucumber stuff, really. I may just slap the next person who says I'm scared of cucumbers. I'm not scared of cucumbers. I don't like cucumbers. They taste awful. They smell horrible. They upset my stomach when I was a kid. That's the only thing. I don't like cucumbers, I don't like the smell of them." [H/T Fightful]

Will The Undertaker be at Bash in Berlin?

The WWE roster will be making its way to Germany this weekend for the Bash in Berlin premium live event. The fans in Europe seem excited about the opportunity to see their favorite superstars in action, with Gunther making his first World Title defense.

As always, the WWE Universe expects a few surprises whenever the Stamford-based company holds any PLEs. During his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker's co-host asked him if he would make a special appearance in Berlin. The Deadman joked that he might and that he had a punch and a chokeslam left in him.

The Hall of Famer is known to surprise fans when they least expect it; WrestleMania XL is the best example. While there is nothing certain about his appearance, his involvement with the PLE will surely make it a grander affair.

