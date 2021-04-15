The Undertaker defends WWE's current medical protocols

The Undertaker has voiced his opinion in defense of WWE's current medical protocols, saying they are "night and day" compared to when he first began in the wrestling business.

In a recent appearance on the Victory Over Injury podcast, The Deadman was quizzed on his opinion of WWE's current management of athlete injuries. The Undertaker, who has sustained several serious injuries over the course of his career, couldn't have been more complimentary of the company's current system.

The former WWE Champion would go as far as to say he believes WWE are on the same level as other major sports brands in this regard.

Here's what The Undertaker had to say about WWE's current medical protocols:

"From my perspective of breaking into the business in the late eighties to where it is now, obviously I never played in the NFL or Major League Baseball or the NBA but I do know the protocols that are in place when an athlete, one, gets concussed, two, gets any kind of surgery or any injury, they have to be cleared by several different layers and there’s no… it’s not one of those situations where you can fake it. You get put through a physical that says “OK, this is what you had surgery on, this is what you have injured. Let’s see where you’re at with it.” So if it’s still hurt or there’s an injury there, they’re not going to clear you. It’s night and day to where it is now. And I think we’re, without any kind of union or anything like that, I think we’re on the same level as the other major sports brands. That’s one of the biggest parts of our evolution. The way the athletes are treated."

The Undertaker retired in November 2020 after a thirty-year career with WWE.

The Undertaker's streak was broken at WrestleMania XXX

Unbeknownst to fans in the stadium, The Undertaker suffered a severe concussion at WrestleMania XXX against Brock Lesnar.

Once the streak had been broken, The Deadman was rushed to hospital. During his appearance on the Victory Over Injury podcast, he recalled being unable to remember his name and struggling with headaches and bright lights for weeks after the event.

To this day, The Undertaker says he is unable to pinpoint the exact moment he suffered the concussion.