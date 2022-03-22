"I'm not nearly as dark as what you see" - The Undertaker opens up about the real Mark Calaway

WWE legend The Undertaker has opened up about who he really is outside of the squared circle.

Regarded as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history, The Phenom has captured numerous titles, headlined countless events and wrestled major names throughout his career. He will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame in his home state of Texas.

During his appearance on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Phenom was asked to describe his off-screen personality. He stated that he's more colorful now, and he's trying to rediscover who he is outside of wrestling.

"My offscreen personality... I'm a lot lighter," said The Undertaker. "I'm not nearly as dark as what you see on TV. I love cutting up, I love playing practical jokes on people. At this point, there was a long period of time there where it was hard for me to shut Undertaker off. I mean, I kind of live — it's kind of chronicled, well-chronicled now that I live that character and that sometimes bled over into my personal life. But at this point, I'm rediscovering who Mark Callaway is and a lot of the things that I sacrificed for the sake of my career and that character I'm getting to do now." (10:00-11:00)

The Undertaker says he'd still be wrestling if his body allowed him to

The Undertaker announced his retirement from in-ring competition at Survivor Series 2020. He has suffered multiple injuries throughout his career, so he realized it was time to hang up his boots.

Over a year later, the legend stated that he's glad that he's able to spend time with his family. That being said, he added that if it were up to him, he'd "probably" still be competing in the ring.

"And then it's really cool [that] I'm getting to finally spend time with my children and my wife, just quality time, not time where I'm sitting there thinking about 'Okay, I've got this opponent coming up and what can I do different here," The Undertaker continued. "I miss being in the ring and if my body would allow it I would probably still be out there. But it's nice being at home and not having to worry about what I have to do next." (11:00-11:49)

The Deadman will be inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of The Undertaker? Yes No 2 votes so far