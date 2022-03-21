“There’s not a day I don’t think about him” - The Undertaker details close relationship with WWE Hall of Famer

While The Undertaker and Yokozuna may have been fierce rivals on screen, the duo were two of the closest friends in WWE.

The history between The Deadman and the Samoan star dates back to 1994 when the two were involved in a historic feud. However, the last time both legends stepped inside the squared circle together, they were on the same side as they took on Owen Hart and The British Bulldog.

Reflecting on his friendship with the veteran on this week's Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker stated that Yokozuna was one of his closest friends, and the duo used to play cards and dominoes together:

"Yeah, Yoko and I were very close and there's not a day I don't think about him. You know, that's not always the case, there's a lot of guys that you don't like, that you don't play cards with," - said The Reaper. "Yokozuna and I were really close and we spent a lot of time downtime playing dominoes and playing cards." [From 8:01 to 8:26]

The Undertaker wanted to be Yokozuna's first opponent in WWE (former WWF)

The Undertaker has revealed in the past that he pleaded with Vince McMahon to be Yokozuna's first opponent. However, the former WWE Champion had to wait in line as Vince wanted to pitch him against Giant Gonzalez:

"So I'm standing there and looking through the curtain, pull my head out and I said, 'Vince please. I'm begging you' because I had a few stinkers in a row. I said, 'please. Please let me work with him first.' I got the traditional Vince. (Undertaker does Vince laugh and impression) 'Oh, you'll work with him, but I've got something else in mind for you right now,' and I kid you not, just so happens coming down the hall from the far end of the of the stage comes Giant Gonzalez. He goes, 'that's what I got in store for you.' That's another one of the reasons I left WCW. They wanted me to work with him, and then he follows me here. I was like, please. So anyway, as it worked out Lex got Yoko first, and I got Giant Gonzalez and the rest is history." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

