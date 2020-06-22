The Undertaker shares an emotional story about Yokozuna

The Undertaker has a special place for Yokozuna in his heart.

The Undertaker recalls begging Vince McMahon to be Yokozuna's first opponent.

The Undertaker and Yokozuna going at it

The Undertaker announced his retirement from the WWE recently. Since then, many WWE Superstars have paid their respect to The Phenom. AJ Styles was one of the many Superstars who took to Twitter to share an emotional message for The Undertaker. The Deadman was on the After The Bell Podcast when Yokozuna was brought up.

The Undertaker on Yokozuna

The Undertaker was on the After The Bell Podcast to promote The Last Ride docuseries that captures his journey from his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 to his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

During the Podcast, Graves decided to play a game with The Undertaker. He played a word association game with The Phenom. During the game, when The Undertaker heard Yokozuna's name, he got a little emotional and shared a story with Graves. The Undertaker reminisced about his time with Yokozuna and called it one of his most favorite times in the business.

"I'll tell you a quick story. Business was down, and we were kind of on top. We were trying to hold everything together. Probably one of my most favorite times in the business because we were working against each other, and our crew was so tight knit out of the arena together. We had really good times. That's about as far as I can elaborate on that." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

The Undertaker added that he had begged Vince McMahon to be Yokozuna's first opponent.

"So I'm standing there and looking through the curtain, pull my head out and I said, 'Vince please. I'm begging you' because I had a few stinkers in a row. I said, 'please. Please let me work with him first.' I got the traditional Vince. (Undertaker does Vince laugh and impression) 'Oh, you'll work with him, but I've got something else in mind for you right now,' and I kid you not, just so happens coming down the hall from the far end of the of the stage comes Giant Gonzalez. He goes, 'that's what I got in store for you.' That's another one of the reasons I left WCW. They wanted me to work with him, and then he follows me here. I was like, please. So anyway, as it worked out Lex got Yoko first, and I got Giant Gonzalez and the rest is history." (h/t Wrestling Inc)