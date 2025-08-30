The Undertaker disagrees with WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is still very well associated with wrestling following his in-ring retirement. Recently, he was at an impasse with another legend and disagreed with his views.

Ad

The Undertaker took on a new role as the coach for a team of rookies on WWE LFG! In the previous season, Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy won the show, and Steele was from The Deadman's camp, while Troy was under Booker T's guidance throughout the show.

In a recent clip shared by WWE, Booker T seemed confident that Harlem Lewis from his team could go on to become the winner of the show. The Phenom immediately countered it with Shiloh Hill and disagreed with his fellow Hall of Famer's prediction. Bubba Ray Dudley also backed The Deadman's claims about Hill.

Ad

Trending

"C'mon Book, Shiloh [Hill] is the guy to beat, and I don't know that you're doing your guy any favor by putting him in there with him," The Undertaker said.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

Ex-WWE star agrees with The Undertaker

While legends like The Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, and Bubba Ray Dudley are busy training the superstars of tomorrow, most of them haven't grown up watching or admiring the industry like their peers before them. Most of them are in their own world backstage, and The Phenom recently called it out.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Elayna Black, fka Cora Jade, also agreed with the Hall of Famer's statement, as she comes from the independent circuit and loved the business growing up. Moreover, she also noticed a similar trend in the locker room, as many talents have been handpicked, and most haven't admired the business growing up.

Ad

"I saw him say something along the lines of he goes backstage at NXT, and everyone is sitting around making TikToks and doing stuff on their phones instead of watching and learning from the matches. And I'm like, 'This is what I've been saying for three years.' And it's only like after he says it people are like, 'He's right,'" Jade said.

Ad

Black has taken a break from wrestling for a while.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!