The Undertaker discloses the one thing Vince McMahon didn't want him to say at WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared that Vince McMahon didn't want him to mention a specific word during his farewell ceremony at the 2020 Survivor Series event.

The Deadman is regarded as one of the greatest superstars of all time. He competed in his last match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match, which he won. He announced his retirement later on, and at Survivor Series, WWE held a special ceremony for him dubbed the "Final Farewell."

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker stated that Vince McMahon didn't want him to use the word "retirement" in his farewell speech:

"In November, that was one of those times where Vince and I butted heads. My retirement. He wouldn't let me say retirement. 'It's time for the Undertaker to rest in peace.' In full character. I have these guys, all in the ring, but I'm going to be in my full character. It was like, yuck... I honestly don't think he was completely convinced at that point that I was done. I don't think anybody was, really. There are still people out there that think I have one more," he said. (H/T Fightful)

Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

The Phenom was a part of WWE for over three decades, and during his time in the company, he wrestled many legends and won numerous championships. After he hung up his boots, he was finally inducted into the Hall of Fame by the company's former CEO, Vince McMahon.

Expand Tweet

The duo are very close in real life, and The Undertaker was a major name in the company for many years. The Deadman made a surprise return to WWE during an episode of NXT last month, where he attacked Bron Breakker and embraced Carmelo Hayes. It'll be interesting to see when his next appearance will be if he does end up returning.

What's your favorite Undertaker moment in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.