The Undertaker discussed the evolution of his theme songs through his 30-year career when he appeared on an episode of Hot Ones with Sean Evans. The Undertaker talked about the various themes he has had over the years, starting with the classic Jim Johnston theme to his American Badass theme by Kid Rock.

The Undertaker paid tribute to Jim Johnston who composed the iconic theme that The Deadman walks out to. The Undertaker credited Johnston for his long run with the company and complimented him on his creativity.

"[Jim Johnston] had a long, long run with us, and he’s just so creative. And what was so good about him is, you know, after he would put something together, he would want your input onto on it. There was a time where there was actually a really nasty guitar riff. As that character morphed and evolves. The gong at the beginning is so iconic. Everything has to start with that and then you can tweak and add things to it as you go along. But yeah, Jim was really good and I enjoyed working with Jim and evolving the entrance years." H/t Wrestle Zone

The Undertaker claims that the American Badass theme produced the most energy

The Undertaker also discussed which of his theme songs he felt brought out the most energy from the crowd. Of course, by popular demand, fans would think it would be his original theme song. However, The Undertaker specifically pointed out to two of his themes. One by Limp Bizkit and the other by Kid Rock.

"You know, when I came out in Seattle for that wrestle mania to Limp Bizkit, they played me live. I mean, that was that was that was pretty charged up. But I’d have to go with Kid Rock’s ‘American Badass.’ That was — there was just so much energy with that song and with me calling myself ‘The American Badass.’ I mean, it just fit perfectly into the lyrics. Everything was just spot on." H/t Wrestle Zone

The Undertaker will be bidding farewell to the WWE Universe at Survivor Series this Sunday. He is one of the legends who will definitely never be forgotten, and his iconic theme songs are a part of that legend as well.