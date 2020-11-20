The Undertaker expressed his surprise when Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones brought up the topic of Mark Callaway's first stint with Central Illinois Wrestling. The Undertaker worked on CIW as Commando.

Here's The Undertaker putting the world's spiciest wings in the Tombstone Piledriver on an all new Hot Ones https://t.co/UMtKL3nudK pic.twitter.com/jiUe1vgqZF — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) November 19, 2020

Sean Evans caught The Undertaker off guard when he brought up Central Illinois Wrestling and his first-ever pro wrestling character the Commando. He gave props to Evans and reminisced on the early struggles he faced as a professional wrestler, recalling how he was starving at the time.

"I will give you this. You are the first person that's ever asked me that question. I was starving to death. Making absolutely no money. But I look back on those experiences and those times really fondly and never forgot them because it was a struggle."

The Undertaker recalls his father's advice when he started wrestling

The Undertaker remembered some interesting advice from his father when he started wrestling, and he goes back to it daily. The reason he brought this up was that he directly associates it with his time as Commando and Central Illinois Wrestling.

"The toes you step on on your way to the top are connected to the asses you’re going to have to kiss on the way back down. So I try to treat people the same way I treated them then. The same way I treat them now, I treated them then."

The Undertaker is considered one of the most humble and respected wrestlers in the sports entertainment business. He has taken his father's words and used them to further his career as a professional wrestler. The Deadman is coming up on 30 years with the WWE, and his farewell has been scheduled for Nov. 22 at Survivor Series.

It is genuinely difficult to surprise someone like The Undertaker, so The Phenom rightfully gave Sean Evans his props. However, it is great to see that someone like The Undertaker, who has reached the very top of pro wrestling still respects the path he took to get there and he is careful to respect and treat those around him in the same way he has been treated.