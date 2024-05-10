The Undertaker is a dream opponent for UFC star who is in talks with WWE

A UFC heavyweight star has set his sights on a surprising showdown outside the octagon against WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Ahead of his blockbuster clash with Rodrigo Nascimento on May 11, Derrick Lewis recently confirmed that he has been in talks with WWE for months. The Black Beast even has a finisher move picked out - a tribute to the infamous Rikishi's Stinkface.

During an interview with India Today, Lewis mentioned that if he joined WWE, his dream opponent would be The Phenom. While Taker hung up his boots in 2020, his surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40, where he chokeslammed The Rock, wasn't his first comeback moment.

"I’ll say, probably The Undertaker," said Lewis. [H/T: Indiatoday.in]

The UFC star also noted that beyond winning championships in WWE, he also craves battling inside Hell in a Cell, a brutal match made famous by The Undertaker.

"Probably do a Hell in a Cell match. That’d be cool!" he added. [H/T: Indiatoday.in]

The Undertaker revealed that WWE never had plans to add Kane to the infamous faction

During his singles run, The Deadman led a villainous stable The Ministry of Darkness. Many heel WWE Superstars back then were a part of this group, excluding The Undertaker's on-screen brother, Kane.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Phenom revealed WWE never had any plans for the Big Red Machine to be a part of Ministry of Darkness.

"I don't ever remember Kane coming up in that. It's funny; I don't remember where we were at in our story at that point. I think Kane was actually in a pretty good run; his singles run was about that time, too. So, I don't think I don't think he was ever really considered," he said.

Before WrestleMania XL, the WWE Hall of Famer made a shocking appearance on NXT. The Deadman confronted Bron Breakker before nailing a massive punch and a Chokeslam on the talented wrestler.

