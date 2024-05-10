The Undertaker says WWE never made plans to add Kane to infamous faction

The Undertaker is one of the most prominent superstars to wrestle in WWE. Known for his singles run, The Phenom led The Ministry of Darkness faction. The villainous stable was based on the theme of dark magic and evil. While several heels were inducted into the group by The Undertaker, Kane was left out of the faction.

While speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker opened up about why the company never planned to include his on-screen brother in the Ministry of Darkness. At the time, WWE had introduced the Big Red Machine as the brother of The Phenom.

"I don't ever remember Kane coming up in that. It's funny, I don't remember where we were at in our story at that point. I think Kane was actually in a pretty good run, his singles run about that time, too. So, I don't think I don't think he was ever really considered." [H/T Fightful]

Kane was cementing himself in WWE at the time and had some good feuds going. Interestingly, The Ministry of Darkness was formed partly because of The Big Red Machine, when his on-screen father, Paul Bearer, turned his back on him and sided with The Undertaker. This later led to the creation of the group in October 1998.

The Undertaker reveals his preference for title matches

The Deadman has worked his way to the top and secured the WWE Championship a total of seven times. However, his title reigns haven’t lasted for a long time because of a personal preference of The Deadman himself.

Speaking on his podcast, The Undertaker revealed that he has always enjoyed gunning for a championship rather than defending it. He further said that he didn’t even need a title because of the heights his character had achieved.

"My character being what it was it just, it really never needed the title. Obviously, I’m very proud of my title runs or my, the number of times that I won the title. But, it was always the… It was always the chase,” The Phenom said. [H/T Wrestlezone]

This statement has held true throughout his career, with him receiving his own WrestleMania slot almost every year for 27 times. Recently, Kane has also hinted at a potential WWE return. It remains to be seen if he will make a comeback or not in the near future.

