WWE's Ministry of Darkness: Where are they now?

Led by The Undertaker, the Ministry of Darkness originated in late-1998. Many WWE Superstars struck with the fear of The Deadman and his followers decided to stay out of the Ministry of Darkness' way. However, there were some who dared to stand up against the stable and fight it.

Let's take a look at the members of the Ministry of Darkness and find out what happened to them after the dissolution of the stable. More importantly, where are they now and what are they doing. Let's get started.

#6 WWE's Ministry of Darkness: Faarooq and JBL

After The Rock took over as leader of The Nation of Domination, Faarooq joined forces with John Bradshaw Layfield, who was then known as just Bradshaw. Dubbed as The Acolytes, Faarooq and Bradshaw ran as a team for sometime before their manager The Jackyl parted ways with WWE in 1998.

Following this, The Acolytes became a part of a new faction called the Ministry of Darkness. They started to serve the whims of their leader, who they mostly referred to as "He" until The Undertaker revealed himself.

As per the orders of Undertaker, Faarooq and Bradshaw helped extend the stable. The duo would abduct WWE Superstars and present them in front of The Deadman, who'd perform rituals and make them his followers.

Faarooq and JBL mainly served as the stable's bodyguards. They handled anyone and everyone who'd dare to stand up to their stablemates and leader. While doing so, the two men won the WWE tag team championship twice.

Faarooq and Bradshaw remained associated with Undertaker for a long time, but things changed shortly after The Deadman joined forces with The Corporation to form the Corporate Ministry. Due to multiple misunderstandings within the newly-created stable, The Acolytes decided to leave the collective.

For the next few years, Faarooq and Bradshaw worked as a tag team but went their separate ways in 2002. While Faarooq would swiftly hang up his wrestling boots and say goodbye to WWE, JBL carried SmackDown for the next few years before he ended his in-ring career and assumed the role of a commentator on the blue brand.

Currently, Faarooq isn't doing much other than enjoying his well-earned retirement. JBL does a lot of charitable work now. He has his own charity that helps kids to walk on a better path through Rugby. Aside from this, JBL is the co-founder of Rugby United New York, a Major League Rugby team.