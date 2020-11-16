The Undertaker drops a big hint that he may not be retiring from WWE

The Undertaker was featured in a documentary on the WWE Network alongside Kane titled the Brothers of Destruction, where the two reminisced about their friendship away from the ring and the feuds that they told inside the ring.

In the final section of the documentary, the two legends praised each other and talked about their friendship. The Undertaker ended the documentary by hinting that their story may not be over yet.

The Undertaker drops big hint that his WWE future is not over

The Undertaker and Kane reminisced about their past and how they were key to each other's careers in WWE. The Undertaker said that their careers may have been different if they hadn't met each other in the ring.

"Who knows where our careers would have been if they hadn't intersected. I challenge anybody to come up with a better story that has lasted that long. And just to be able to be relevant, now that means a lot to me. Obviously you're a vital part of that, and our history together, against each other, with each other."

Kane responded and said that being paired against The Undertaker changed his life:

"You do have people that are very instrumental in your career, but also in your life. There are these inflection points, if someone comes along and you can look back on your life and say, if that hadn't happened all the good things that happened to me wouldn't have taken place, and you're a large part of that feeling."

The Undertaker ended the documentary by stating that his friendship with Kane is special and hinted that their story may not be quite over:

"The feelings are mutual. Our friendship outside of the ring, it's really special to know that we were so instrumental in each other's paths, our career paths, which is really cool. Who's to say that it's even over."

The Undertaker is going to have a farewell at this month's Survivor Series pay-per-view, but it remains to be seen if this is a swerve and that he may have one more match in his locker.

