The Undertaker explains how 2-time WWE Champion is different from other stars

The Undertaker recently heaped praise on former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and explained how different he is from other stars.

The two titans competed against each other in a No Holds Barred tag team match at Extreme Rules in 2019. The Phenom joined forces with Roman Reigns while The Scottish Warrior teamed up with Shane McMahon. The current RAW star expressed interest in facing The Deadman one-on-one in the past, but the bout never took place.

During a recent interview with The Scottish Sun, The Undertaker spoke highly of Drew McIntyre and stated that the latter always asked him for advice while other stars would just make small talk with him.

“I think the world of Drew and I still don’t think he’s reached his full potential. He has a couple of really massive runs left in him. It’s funny because when I show up to an event, there’s that group of guys who want to say they talked to me and it’s just lip service so they can say they were talking about things with The Undertaker. On the other hand, Drew has always sought me out with the most legitimate questions on how to improve," said Undertaker.

He continued:

"I always enjoy talking to him. He has always been someone that I like discussing the business with and trying to impart some of the things I did and make it work in this day and age. I don’t believe there’s ever been a time that I showed up and Drew didn’t at least ask me if I’ve been watching him and what suggestions I have," he added.

The Undertaker is set to return to the UK during WWE Money in the Bank weekend

This year's Money in the Bank premium live event is set to take place at The O2 Arena in London on July 1st. The Phenom will make his return to the United Kingdom to host his 1 deadMAN Show.

WWE has announced the tour dates for The Undertaker's show, which you can check out below:

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Indigo at The O2, London

Sunday, July 2, 2023 – The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Monday, July 3, 2023 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

The Deadman is one of the biggest names in the history of the business. Fans attending his show will hear untold stories from his illustrious career. The WWE legend will also answer questions from the fans in the arena.

