The Undertaker explains why Paul Bearer isn't on his Mount Rushmore of WWE managers

WWE legend The Undertaker recently named his Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers, listing some of the greatest non-in-ring performers in history.

However, Paul Bearer wasn't one of the four names mentioned by The Deadman, despite the two being closely connected with each others' careers. This may sound strange at first, but there is a twist.

'Taker spoke about this in a video on his new YouTube channel, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. The WWE Hall of Famer put Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, Captain Lou Albano, Jim Cornette, and Paul Heyman on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers.

He then addressed the lack of Paul Bearer. 'Taker said those watching may be upset at his exclusion before stating that his legendary former manager was "the whole damn mountain."

"I did not mention one guy, and that would've been Paul Bearer. I didn't mention Paul Bearer because in my eyes and in my heart, Paul Bearer is the whole damn mountain," The Undertaker said after naming his Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers. [2:53 - 3:13]

That is high praise from The Undertaker. Bearer was his manager throughout the 1990s, except for the time he turned heel on The Deadman. The late WWE Hall of Famer returned for brief stints in 2004 and 2010, both of which heavily involved 'Taker.

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon represented WWE in Saudi Arabia this past weekend

Several major names in the sports and entertainment world were present for the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this past weekend. Vince McMahon and The Undertaker were among them.

The Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings was seen walking with a cane following his spinal surgery a few months ago. Several fans were concerned for McMahon's health after footage of him and 'Taker had emerged online.

Speaking of Saudi Arabia, WWE is heading there this weekend for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

