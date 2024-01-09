The Undertaker finally acknowledges rare out-of-character moment at WWE show amid return rumors

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has recently addressed one of his infamous moments.

The former WWE Champion is typically recognized for his composed, serious demeanor. However, a departure from this occurred during a 2009 house show. In a handicap match featuring The Undertaker and Triple H against The Legacy, The Deadman unexpectedly broke character, energetically dousing himself with water and swiftly pacing across the apron in anticipation of a hot tag from Triple H.

The Undertaker recently addressed his actions from the well-known incident on Twitter, citing that it's the consequence of an excessive pre-workout session.

"This is what happens when take too much pre-workout!" The Undertaker wrote.

Check out The Undertaker's tweet below:

Former WWE referee believes that The Undertaker could return for one more match

Professional wrestling experienced a sad moment when The Undertaker ended his illustrious career in 2020. Two years later, he received the prestigious honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

However, former WWE referee Mike Chioda believes The Deadman might stage a comeback for one last match. During his recent Monday Mailbag podcast, Chioda expressed that The Undertaker appeared in remarkable shape following his recent surgeries, leading him to speculate about a potential return for a final bout.

“Taker looks in great shape. I know he's had some surgeries done. I think they were successful and the hip replacement and all that and so forth. I think he's got one more match in him, but please make him go over. Don't do the match unless you're going over dead man. F**k building anybody else up. Let them work on their own building themselves up. I hope he does do one more match. I could see him doing one more match," Chioda said.

It's intriguing to ponder whether The Undertaker will return to the ring one last time.

