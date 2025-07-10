The Undertaker gets a new name from a 17-time WWE champion

The Undertaker got a new name from a 17-time champion in WWE. The star was a guest on a popular podcast.
During a recent appearance on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Charlotte Flair discussed multiple subjects with The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool. She even hilariously called The Deadman, "Uncle Taker," while recalling a story involving her father, Ric Flair, who had left his daughter all by herself during a tour in Korea.
On X/Twitter, Charlotte Flair confirmed her new name for The Undertaker, as she hilariously called him "Uncle Taker" once again.
You can check out Flair's tweet below:
Charlotte Flair is a sure-shot future Hall of Famer just like her "Uncle Taker." She has held 14 World Titles in the Stamford-based promotion and has also had two NXT Women's Championship reigns and one also for the WWE Women's Tag Team Title, alongside Asuka.
Charlotte Flair opened up about Tiffany Stratton bringing up her divorces during a WWE promo
Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were involved in a heated exchange leading up to their match at WrestleMania 41. The reigning WWE Women's Champion brought up Flair's three divorces.
In a feature on The Players' Tribute, Flair opened up about the segment and admitted that Stratton's comment legitimately "rocked" her and left her shaken. She wrote:
"And I think in those times when people have seen me appear rattled by the booing, those are just the times when I’ve felt like—at least for a moment—the boos aren’t for Charlotte. They’re for Ashley. They’re for me. They’re because of the way I look. Or because of the energy I’m giving off as a woman. Or because of real trauma I’ve gone through in real life. So when it got mentioned in Chicago that I have an '0–3 record at marriages' … Yeah, it rocked me legit."
Flair will team up with Alexa Bliss at the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event. They will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The bout will also include NXT's Sol Ruca and Zaria and RAW's Kairi Sane and Asuka (The Kabuki Warriors).
