Controversial Tiffany Stratton promo "rocked" 17-time WWE champion in the worst way

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has firmly established herself as a top name on SmackDown. Having won the gold via a Money in the Bank cash-in, it was her successful title defense at WrestleMania 41 against Charlotte Flair that made everybody take notice.
The match against Flair was arguably the biggest of Stratton's career, and she came out on top. They had an intense feud leading up to WrestleMania, and The Buff Barbie's jibe against The Queen on an episode of SmackDown raised eyebrows.
During an in-ring segment on the blue show on April 4, Tiffany Stratton told Flair, “What is that, zero and three?” referring to The Queen's three divorces. In a feature in The Players' Tribune, Flair recently explained how this comment left her devastated.
"And I think in those times when people have seen me appear rattled by the booing, those are just the times when I’ve felt like—at least for a moment—the boos aren’t for Charlotte. They’re for Ashley. They’re for me. They’re because of the way I look. Or because of the energy I’m giving off as a woman. Or because of real trauma I’ve gone through in real life. So when it got mentioned in Chicago that I have an “0–3 record at marriages” … yeah, it rocked me legit," Flair wrote.
In the article, Flair mentioned that she was different from the confident persona of Charlotte Flair outside the ring, and she had spent a lot of time losing in life. The Queen even brought up how she has had three divorces, and thus Stratton's mention of the same on SmackDown left her shaken.
"I don’t need everyone thinking I’m playing 5-D chess all of the time. My reaction to that line was as genuine as it gets. Because—and maybe this makes me naive—in my head?? Charlotte hasn’t been divorced. So I wasn’t expecting it to come up in that promo… and then all of a sudden I had an entire arena cheering as I got mocked for something that was [and frankly still is] devastating to me," Flair added. [H/T: The Players' Tribune]
Flair's heartfelt admission of her personal problems should explain why the promo by the WWE Women's Champion had left her hurt. The Queen is a 14-time Women's Champion, two-time NXT Women's Champion, and a former Women's Tag Team Champion.
Charlotte Flair admitted to things getting "super personal" with the WWE Women's Champion
Charlotte Flair recently revealed that things had gotten very heated and personal between her and Stratton during the build-up to their WrestleMania match. In an interview with The Takedown, Flair said the following:
“I think the match was everything that it needed to be. It definitely got super personal, extremely heated going into WrestleMania." [H/T: The Takedown on SI
Flair, who has won 17 championships in WWE, walked into WrestleMania 41 as the favorite against Tiffany Stratton. However, a hard-fought contest saw Stratton retain the title.
For now, Flair is focused on winning the Women's Tag Team Championship when she teams up with Alexa Bliss for a Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Evolution.
