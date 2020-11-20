The Undertaker on getting back in the ring and having unfinished business

After protecting the kayfabe around his character for years, The Undertaker has set himself free this year by appearing for several out-of-character interviews discussing his career. This Sunday at WWE Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker will complete 30 long years with WWE and is set to have his final farewell at the pay-per-view.

Ahead of Survivor Series, The Undertaker sat down with The National News for an interview. During the conversation, The Undertaker spoke about getting back in the ring and having unfinished business with AJ Styles, whom he faced earlier this year at WrestleMania 36.

“If I was to get back in the ring, I think there’s unfinished business I’d have with AJ Styles. I’d very proud of the Boneyard Match but obviously that came about due to Covid and all that. I would have liked to have a match with AJ in the ring"

The Undertaker also praised AJ Styles as the greatest worker of this generation, comparing him to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

"I think he’s probably the greatest worker of this generation right now. He’s just so good, and can work with anybody; closest person that really reminds me of Shawn as far as in-ring ability. There’s a few other guys, but he’s definitely at the top of the page.”

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker and AJ Styles had a highly personal rivalry earlier this year which saw The Phenomenal One break kayfabe and try to involve The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool in their feud. This led to The Undertaker debuting a new version of his character. Referred to as The Unholy Trinity, the character was a mixture of The Dead Man, American Badass, and the man behind the gimmick himself Mark Calaway.

It almost took 8 hours to film this match.



After the COVID-19 restrictions in place, WWE decided to not have this match in a ring and rather have a cinematic style match between the two at WrestleMania 36. Hence, The Undertaker and AJ Styles faced each other in a Boneyard match which was highly praised by everyone.