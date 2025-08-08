The Undertaker Gives Another Damning Assessment of the Current WWE Product

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. On the latest episode of his podcast, the wrestling icon questioned whether the current roster's lack of in-ring practice is hurting them.

Ad

In the 1990s and 2000s, The Undertaker often competed in dozens of untelevised live event matches per year. During that time, WWE stars gained experience wrestling in front of crowds without the pressure of making mistakes on television.

Two-time World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared on The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's Six Feet Under show. Regarding modern-day WWE, The Deadman claimed the company's decision to reduce live events has impacted match quality.

Ad

Trending

"It did my soul good [watching Gunther train] because I don't think people care enough anymore, and I think, and I don't wanna put you on the spot, but I'm just gonna give you my perspective that it's starting to show in the product," The Undertaker said. "I don't know if it's the lack of reps or complacency or what it is, but the little small things are really starting to become big things because it's just not real sharp." [22:29 – 23:09]

Ad

Ad

The Undertaker retired from wrestling in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. Since stepping away from the ring, he has hosted several one-man shows and served as a mentor on the A&E program LFG.

Gunther reacts to The Undertaker's WWE observation

In 2022, Gunther joined the main roster after three years in WWE's NXT and NXT UK developmental systems. Unlike some wrestlers, the Austrian had already amassed over a decade of in-ring experience before signing with the company.

Ad

Responding to The Undertaker, Gunther agreed that many co-workers would benefit from performing at live events again:

"I feel like sometimes right now we're in a spot where it's maybe a little bit tricky for the younger guys that just came to the main roster. Maybe they did a year or two in NXT, and then, yeah, we don't really do much live events anymore, so I feel like it's hard for them to get reps in." [23:11 – 23:27]

Ad

In the same episode, The Undertaker made a scathing remark about wrestlers who do not watch the show on a television monitor backstage.

Please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE