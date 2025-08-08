The Undertaker Gives Another Damning Assessment of the Current WWE Product

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. On the latest episode of his podcast, the wrestling icon questioned whether the current roster's lack of in-ring practice is hurting them.
In the 1990s and 2000s, The Undertaker often competed in dozens of untelevised live event matches per year. During that time, WWE stars gained experience wrestling in front of crowds without the pressure of making mistakes on television.
Two-time World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared on The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's Six Feet Under show. Regarding modern-day WWE, The Deadman claimed the company's decision to reduce live events has impacted match quality.
"It did my soul good [watching Gunther train] because I don't think people care enough anymore, and I think, and I don't wanna put you on the spot, but I'm just gonna give you my perspective that it's starting to show in the product," The Undertaker said. "I don't know if it's the lack of reps or complacency or what it is, but the little small things are really starting to become big things because it's just not real sharp." [22:29 – 23:09]
The Undertaker retired from wrestling in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. Since stepping away from the ring, he has hosted several one-man shows and served as a mentor on the A&E program LFG.
Gunther reacts to The Undertaker's WWE observation
In 2022, Gunther joined the main roster after three years in WWE's NXT and NXT UK developmental systems. Unlike some wrestlers, the Austrian had already amassed over a decade of in-ring experience before signing with the company.
Responding to The Undertaker, Gunther agreed that many co-workers would benefit from performing at live events again:
"I feel like sometimes right now we're in a spot where it's maybe a little bit tricky for the younger guys that just came to the main roster. Maybe they did a year or two in NXT, and then, yeah, we don't really do much live events anymore, so I feel like it's hard for them to get reps in." [23:11 – 23:27]
In the same episode, The Undertaker made a scathing remark about wrestlers who do not watch the show on a television monitor backstage.
