WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has discussed how Roman Reigns has improved character-wise and his historic run as world champion in the company.

The two stars collided in the main event of WrestleMania 33 in 2017, which saw The Tribal Chief defeat The Deadman after hitting him with multiple spears. He became the second person after Brock Lesnar to hold a victory over The Phenom at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent appearance on The Bet Las Vegas: On-Demand, The Undertaker shared that he's proud to see how Roman Reigns has improved since then. He mentioned how the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was heavily booed by the crowd on RAW after WrestleMania 33 and is now on an unprecedented title run.

"It's really cool now especially to see where Roman has come, how far that he's come and now he's so in touch with his character; he's the face of the company and he's been on this incredible run. So, it's good that he's been able to go from 10 minutes of straight boos to being world champion for over 800 days now. And to figure in and being part of that, and being able to [do] whatever little part that I did, it's cool to see where he's he's taking that," said Undertaker. [14:48-15:30]

The Undertaker reveals why he retired from wrestling

The Deadman is one of the biggest superstars that have ever come out of WWE. He has competed in the company for three decades, and during his career, he's held multiple titles and feuded with countless top stars.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker explained that he was forced to hang up his boots because his body couldn't keep up anymore.

“In my mind, in my heart, there’s nothing more that I want to do than get in the ring and perform. You know, it was my body that just said no, you’re done dude, we got everything out of this we can get, and it’s time for you to move aside and let these guys come up,” he said.

The Undertaker made his last WWE appearance at RAW XXX, where he was involved in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. He appeared as The American Badass instead of his deadman persona.

