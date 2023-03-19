The Undertaker discloses what forced him to retire

The Undertaker recently disclosed that his body's condition forced him to retire from the ring.

The Undertaker has had one of the most legendary careers in WWE history. Right from his debut to his retirement, Taker has been one of the most popular stars on the roster.

Throughout his career, the Phenom would go on to create some iconic moments that should stand the test of time. Taker is also one of the most respected guys in the locker room and was even considered a locker room leader by everyone.

As The Phenom got older, his appearances became sporadic. He would only appear once a year to defend his streak at WrestleMania. Eventually, he decided to hang up his boots for good.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker explained that he loves the wrestling business so much that he didn't want to retire but was forced to because his body couldn't keep up anymore.

“In my mind, in my heart, there’s nothing more that I want to do than get in the ring and perform. You know, it was my body that just said no, you’re done dude, we got everything out of this we can get, and it’s time for you to move aside and let these guys come up.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

You can check out the video below:

The Undertaker would've lost control of his emotions if his retirement took place in front of a live audience

While The Undertaker's career was legendary, he didn't get the farewell he deserved. Due to the pandemic, his retirement at Survivor Series 2020 took place without the live audience.

However, during the same interview, Taker explained that this is exactly what he wanted since he wouldn't have been able to keep his emotions in check if there was a live crowd.

“Even though I knew I was done, and it was over, like I didn’t want to, I didn’t want to cry, I didn’t want to break down, you know, I was like I was still trying to protect that character."

He continued:

"And I was like man if I, if I’m out here in front of a live audience, like, I mean you saw how hard of a time I had at that at the Hall of Fame, and I you know, that’s another year or two later, I would have been a wreck man. Because I didn’t, I didn’t want to retire." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Taker's contributions to the business can never be forgotten and his legacy will continue for many years to come.

What's your favorite Undertaker moment? Sound off in the comments section.

