5 matches which cemented The Undertaker’s Legacy in WWE 

There are few wrestlers in the WWE who command respect like The Undertaker.

The Undertaker has stood the test of time and weathered every storm. By staying relevant and reinventing his character for 30 years, he has displayed unparalleled ability as a professional wrestler.

Be it 'The Phenom', 'The American Bad Ass', or 'The Deadman', The Undertaker has effortlessly pulled off each character. His loyalty towards WWE and Vince McMahon speaks volumes of his sheer commitment, dedication, and hard work.

In this article, we take a walk down memory lane to reminisce five matches that cemented The Undertaker’s legacy in the WWE.

#5 Undertaker vs Yokozuna, Casket Match, Survivor Series,1994

The Undertaker had much to prove after he was beaten by Yokozuna at the Royal Rumble Casket Match the same year. As a result, he was locked in the casket and his soul rose from the titantron after which he promised revenge.

The Undertaker returned at SummerSlam 1994 to end the fake Undertaker, and followed that up with a majestic win in the Casket Match at Survivor Series.

The Survivor Series match was particularly entertaining. Despite interference from heels like Irwin R. Schysterher, The Undertaker–with the help of Chuck Norris–put Yokozuna in the casket and cemented his legacy in a match coined by him.

