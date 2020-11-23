The first WWE pay-per-view to not be headlined by a match in nearly 30 years, Survivor Series was an enjoyable show from top to bottom. It continues the impressive run of WWE events at the ThunderDome, thanks to some stellar matches featuring the top champions in the company.

Survivor Series was another fun WWE pay-per-view at the ThunderDome

Most of the 'Champion vs. Champion' matches were great and while the booking of the elimination matches may not have been the greatest, the action was solid throughout. Survivor Series did deliver in the ring, as much as it did on the emotional front thanks to The Undertaker's official retirement.

Farewell to the character. Never to the legend. #FarewellTaker pic.twitter.com/CCGcmlULU6 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 23, 2020

With only six matches on the main card before the show-ending 'Final Farewell', Survivor Series was an easy watch. Every single one of them was decent, at the very least. A few of them were great, while one was truly excellent.

Here is every match at WWE Survivor Series 2020 graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#6 Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. United States Champion Bobby Lashley

This was a fun little match, pitting two different types of heels against each other. Sami Zayn faced Bobby Lashley, who was accompanied by The Hurt Business to the ring. This visibly caused a distraction for the Intercontinental Champion, as he was demolished by his RAW counterpart at Survivor Series.

Advertisement

Zayn got very little offense in, but not nearly enough to pin Lashley. The presence of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander proved to tilt the match in the United States Champion's favor.

There was a fun callback to the time that Zayn suffered vertigo at the hands of Lashley, a couple of years ago, before The Great Liberator tried to escape. MVP prevented that from happening and rolled him into the ring for Lashley to submit him with the Hurt Lock.

This match was essentially an extended squash match, but one which fits Sami Zayn's persona as a conspiracy theorist. He will have some things to say about what went down on SmackDown, while Bobby Lashley looked great. That being said, this was the weakest match on Survivor Series.

Grade: C+