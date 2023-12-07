While The Undertaker is considered to be one of the best WWE has ever seen, wrestling veteran EC3 thinks his character held back his in-ring capabilities at times.

Undertaker has done his fair share for the pro-wrestling business during his distinguished career, enough to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. His unmatched work as 'The Deadman,' and other variations of the dark persona are still considered to be one of the best to ever be seen on screen.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently discussed the balance between character and in-ring work in pro-wrestling. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran shared his belief that the WWE legend had to physically hold himself back to be faithful to his character at times.

"Everytime. That's why I just like, to guys that can do those amazing things, like imagine if you combine the two (in-ring work and character). That is greatness, man. Like, just not looking at it so one-dimnesional. Taker's one of the all-time workhorses of the industry. And as a character, for so long where he is probably like 'I am a better worker than this but I can't show it because of the character.' So, luckily he was able to. But you watch 2006 Taker, guy is probably like 45 at the time, but the guy is in tip-top ring shape, mobility and everything." [4:32 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer recently made a bold statement about Dustin Rhodes

With The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he has joined the ranks of the best in the history of the pro-wrestling business. According to him, AEW star Dustin Rhodes also deserved the same.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, he stated:

"Absolutely. Oh yeah, 100 percent. This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point down the road (...) I think his resume is Hall of Fame worthy. Obviously we know the one stickler [AEW] right now. I think at some point that goes away, and then I couldn't see too much time probably going by that he wouldn't be inducted." [1:07 – 1:57]

Whether Dustin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future or not is something only time will tell.

