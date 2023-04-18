"The Undertaker is here!!!" - Fans can't keep calm as Brock Lesnar shows off a dark look on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar came out with a new look on the latest edition of RAW, and fans couldn't help but compare him to WWE legend The Undertaker.

The Beast Incarnate recently turned heel after attacking Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. He came out on RAW tonight and immediately caught fans' attention with his attire. Lesnar's clothing instantly reminded fans of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Brock Lesnar's dark attire resulted in fans having a field day on Twitter while comparing him to The Phenom.

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions below:

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Brock Lesnar took Undertaker's streak, his hat and his goddamn jacket too Brock Lesnar took Undertaker's streak, his hat and his goddamn jacket too

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #WWERAW Brock Lesnar Said beating Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania 30 wasn’t enough. He had to steal my man’s clothes too Brock Lesnar Said beating Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania 30 wasn’t enough. He had to steal my man’s clothes too 😂😂#WWERAW https://t.co/vKwdKdCYxd

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo what Brock Lesnar really won when he ended the streak was access to Undertaker's closet. what Brock Lesnar really won when he ended the streak was access to Undertaker's closet. 😂 https://t.co/AWFBIQm20h

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Brock Lesnar with his best Undertaker cosplay lmaooo #WWERaw Brock Lesnar with his best Undertaker cosplay lmaooo #WWERaw https://t.co/RstJtxEqr9

SlappadabRo_WWE @SlappadaBRO_WWE Brock Lesnar you sneaky bugger, I always wondered who picked up Undertaker's things from the WWE ring when he left them. Brock Lesnar you sneaky bugger, I always wondered who picked up Undertaker's things from the WWE ring when he left them. https://t.co/iaWRMiuBNv

Rony Mac @TheRONYBrand

The UnderBeast?

The Phenom Incarnate?

Brock Lesnar x Undertaker?

#WWERAW The Beast Man cometh..The UnderBeast?The Phenom Incarnate?Brock Lesnar x Undertaker? The Beast Man cometh..The UnderBeast?The Phenom Incarnate?Brock Lesnar x Undertaker?#WWERAW https://t.co/USxdNDxV67

ProWrestlingCentral @WresCentral Brock Lesnar channeling his inner Undertaker and Cowboy Bob Orton Brock Lesnar channeling his inner Undertaker and Cowboy Bob Orton😂 https://t.co/0ZppNGyzIk

Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker have a lengthy history together in the squared circle

Lesnar's first encounter with The Deadman came way back in 2002, shortly after he won the Undisputed WWE title from The Rock at SummerSlam. The two powerhouses feuded on SmackDown, with Lesnar destroying The Undertaker to retain his belt inside Hell In A Cell at No Mercy 2002.

The two megastars went on to have several in-ring classics on WWE TV. Their most memorable encounter came at WrestleMania XXX in 2014. That night, Lesnar ended The Undertaker's legendary undefeated WrestleMania streak. Many fans deem it the most shocking moment in the company history.

Last year, The Undertaker appeared on the True Geordie Podcast and shared his thoughts on Lesnar:

"It was fun being in the ring. Because he, Brock, especially his first time through. You look at him and you think there’s no way that any human being built like that looks like that can move like that. It was always fun to work with him,” he said. [H/T Essentially Sports]

Brock Lesnar is all set to face The American Nightmare in a singles match at Backlash 2023. The two men have never faced off before, and fans are quite excited to see how Cody Rhodes will fare against The Beat Incarnate.

What did you think of Lesnar's attire on tonight's RAW? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

