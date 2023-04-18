Create

"The Undertaker is here!!!" - Fans can't keep calm as Brock Lesnar shows off a dark look on WWE RAW

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 18, 2023 10:05 IST
The Undertaker (left); Brock Lesnar on RAW (right)

Brock Lesnar came out with a new look on the latest edition of RAW, and fans couldn't help but compare him to WWE legend The Undertaker.

The Beast Incarnate recently turned heel after attacking Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. He came out on RAW tonight and immediately caught fans' attention with his attire. Lesnar's clothing instantly reminded fans of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Brock Lesnar's dark attire resulted in fans having a field day on Twitter while comparing him to The Phenom.

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions below:

OMG!!!The Undertaker is here!!!Where is Brock Lesnar? https://t.co/kVnPLoz067
Brock Lesnar took Undertaker's streak, his hat and his goddamn jacket too
Brock Lesnar Said beating Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania 30 wasn’t enough. He had to steal my man’s clothes too 😂😂#WWERAW https://t.co/vKwdKdCYxd
what Brock Lesnar really won when he ended the streak was access to Undertaker's closet. 😂 https://t.co/AWFBIQm20h
Nobody:Undertaker watching #WWERAW at home and seeing the outfit Brock Lesnar pulled up in: https://t.co/AJMZ6Pe12b
Brock Lesnar with his best Undertaker cosplay lmaooo #WWERaw https://t.co/RstJtxEqr9
Undertaker watching Brock Lesnar on RAW tonight 😂#WWE #WWERAW #RAW https://t.co/Y2lxZXv7Ad
Brock Lesnar you sneaky bugger, I always wondered who picked up Undertaker's things from the WWE ring when he left them. https://t.co/iaWRMiuBNv
Why is Brock Lesnar wearing Undertaker's suit ? 🤭#WWERaw https://t.co/RGFKHt4R8F
Brock Lesnar looks like an actor who portrays as the Undertaker in a low budget film about his career #WWERaw https://t.co/q9yV2WpYUP
The Beast Man cometh..The UnderBeast?The Phenom Incarnate?Brock Lesnar x Undertaker?#WWERAW https://t.co/USxdNDxV67
Brock Lesnar channeling his inner Undertaker and Cowboy Bob Orton😂 https://t.co/0ZppNGyzIk
@SeanRossSapp Don't forget... https://t.co/TPqACeNXDo
@SeanRossSapp Taker at home:… 😂🤣 https://t.co/ce5iXNwTXQ
@TheEnemiesPE3 The BrockerTaker
Did Brock Lesnar steal the Undertaker’s gear? #WWERAW

Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker have a lengthy history together in the squared circle

Lesnar's first encounter with The Deadman came way back in 2002, shortly after he won the Undisputed WWE title from The Rock at SummerSlam. The two powerhouses feuded on SmackDown, with Lesnar destroying The Undertaker to retain his belt inside Hell In A Cell at No Mercy 2002.

The two megastars went on to have several in-ring classics on WWE TV. Their most memorable encounter came at WrestleMania XXX in 2014. That night, Lesnar ended The Undertaker's legendary undefeated WrestleMania streak. Many fans deem it the most shocking moment in the company history.

Last year, The Undertaker appeared on the True Geordie Podcast and shared his thoughts on Lesnar:

"It was fun being in the ring. Because he, Brock, especially his first time through. You look at him and you think there’s no way that any human being built like that looks like that can move like that. It was always fun to work with him,” he said. [H/T Essentially Sports]
Brock Lesnar is all set to face The American Nightmare in a singles match at Backlash 2023. The two men have never faced off before, and fans are quite excited to see how Cody Rhodes will fare against The Beat Incarnate.

