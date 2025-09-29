The Undertaker is hurting his image, ex-WWE manager says

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at Wrestlepalooza on September 20 to announce Stephanie McMahon as a 2026 WWE Hall of Fame inductee. In a recent podcast episode, legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette gave his honest thoughts on The Deadman's role in 2025.

From 1990 to 2020, the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer protected his menacing on-screen persona by rarely giving out-of-character interviews. The man behind the supernatural gimmick, Mark Calaway, gave fans an insight into his real life after retiring in 2020. Since then, he has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming as himself.

Cornette said on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru that the wrestling icon's Wrestlepalooza segment further ruined his mystique.

"I don't think they needed to announce it six months ahead of time, and I think they could have done a better job than have Undertaker come out there. He's not Phil Donahue. It's The Undertaker. He can't just go and interview random people, 'So, Stephanie, let me just...' It's The Undertaker. He's hurting his image when he comes out and acts like a normal person and doesn't have anything interesting to say."

The Phenom is a mentor on the A&E show LFG. He also hosts the Six Feet Under podcast with his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.

Jim Cornette reacts to The Undertaker's Stephanie McMahon announcement

Wrestlepalooza ended with Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Shortly before the match, The Undertaker rode a motorcycle to ringside before delivering the Hall of Fame induction news to Stephanie McMahon.

Jim Cornette agreed with his co-host Brian Last that McMahon is more deserving of a Hall of Fame spot than Michelle McCool.

"I agree with you on the McCool comparison, and I also agree with you on, in the WWE Universe, yes, she is a level of talent."

Reacting to the rest of the Wrestlepalooza event, Cornette said WWE is "lightyears ahead" of AEW in one key area.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

