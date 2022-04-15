"How do you not give him the nod?" - Hall of Famer on if The Undertaker is WWE's greatest star

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been deliberating on whether The Undertaker should be considered the greatest wrestler of all time.

The Deadman's WWE career spanned over three decades. Taker achieved an almost god-like reputation amongst fans and performers due to the commanding presence he exuded.

Speaking on the podcast After The Bell, Eric Bischoff stated how Undertaker is in contention to be the greatest of all time given the number of years he was able to stay at the top of the wrestling industry.

"I think if you look at The Undertaker, his impact on this industry, the longevity that he has and the level that he played and the impact that he had, how do you not give him the nod for that role? Well, if you’re just counting dollars, you’re gonna go to The Rock, because who’s made more money in this industry than The Rock? But if you’re going to talk about who had the most significant impact on the industry in the early stages of its amazing growth, how do you not pick up Hulk Hogan? So it’s a tough one. It all comes down to personal preference." H/T WrestlingNews.Co

With a vast number of iconic figures to come out of WWE, it is hard for just one performer to stand out from the pack as the greatest. However, The Phenom will undoubtedly be at the top of many fans' lists.

Eric Bischoff on The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction

In an induction that was long overdue, The Demon of Death Valley finally became immortalized as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this past month.

Continuing his conversation on After The Bell, Eric Bischoff spoke about how much he was looking forward to seeing Taker's induction after hearing the news.

"I think for me, when I heard The Undertaker was going in, first of all, it wasn’t a surprise to anybody that is aware of The Undertaker and his relationship with WWE. But I thought, man, this is going to be the coolest one." H/T WrestlingNews.Co

The WWE Universe gave The Deadman a well-earned applause during the Hall of Fame ceremony as the crowd was drawn into every single word of Taker's speech that night.

