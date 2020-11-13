The Undertaker isn't interested in extending his WWE career with cinematic matches

On November 22 at WWE Survivor Series, the company will honor the Undertaker and his iconic 30-year career. Being marked as his last appearance, The Undertaker has been making the media rounds with outlets all over the world to talk about his storied career and what's next for him after Survivor Series is all said and done.

It was thought by many that the Phenom could extend his prolific career with the new concept of cinematic matches that has risen in popularity over the course of 2020 due to the current circumstances of the world right now. Given the praise that his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles received at WrestleMania 36, many felt that it had opened up potential dream matches for The Undertaker with the likes of Sting and others.

The Undertaker's WWE career has come to a close, with or without the cinematic matches

However, Undertaker recently opened up to the New York Post by revealing he isn't really interested in doing that, going as far as to say he knew he was done with his WWE career while filming the Boneyard match for WrestleMania 36. The Deadman said:

"I realized I have taken every physical gift, tool that I have and have used it up. There’s no water left in the sponge, if I can use that analogy. I’ve rung everything I could get out of that sponge."

Furthermore, The Undertaker clarified that while he thinks the cinematic match could have allowed him to have a few more rounds in WWE, he feels that would have been "cheating". He elaborated:

“It really doesn’t appeal to me because basically what it is, is working around my limitations. It’s capitalizing on some of my ability and some of my creative ability to tell a story but basically it’s trying to mask some of the lack of my physical abilities at this point."

If the WWE Universe has truly seen the last of The Undertaker, this year's Survivor Series will mark the end of a remarkable thirty-year career that will stand the test of time.