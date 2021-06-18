The Undertaker issues challenge for a "real rematch"

WWE legend The Undertaker is one of the most popular pro-wrestling stars in the world. The Phenom also has a massive fan following in India. Recently, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious post on his social media, with the caption -

"Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker!"

The picture in the post consisted of Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and Roman Reigns, all of whom have defeated The Undertaker in a WWE ring. Hilariously, the fourth picture was of Akshay Kumar himself.

The reason for this is because Akshay defeated The Undertaker in his superhit movie, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. However, the Bollywood star clarified that it was pro-wrestler Brian Lee who played the part of The Undertaker in his film.

"A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film," wrote Akshay Kumar in his tweet.

A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!

A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film 😊 pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021

The hilarious dig got Indian fans talking, and now The Undertaker himself has replied to the same. The Phenom has jokingly challenged Akshay Kumar to a "real rematch."

"Ha! Tell me when you're ready for a REAL rematch!" replied The Undertaker to Akshay Kumar's post.

Bollywood veteran Gulshan Grover, who was also part of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, took to Twitter to share an image of himself in the movie with the fake Undertaker.

He also suggested to Akshay Kumar that perhaps it's time to make a sequel to their hit film.

The Undertaker's last WWE match and final farewell

The Undertaker wrestled his last WWE bout at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where he took on AJ Styles in a cinematic-style Boneyard match.

At Survivor Series on November 22, 2020, The Undertaker completed three decades with WWE. During the pay-per-view, he had a nostalgic final farewell and claimed that it was time for The Undertaker to "Rest In Peace." The seven-time world champion has since revealed that he does not intend to return to the ring.

