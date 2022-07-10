"It was always about respect" - The Undertaker on where he learned his work ethics

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker talks about learning work ethics from his father at an early age.

Mark Callaway (a.k.a Undertaker) has been working with WWE for over two decades. He is regarded as the most respected superstar of all time. The Deadman has put over several superstars and has the most impeccable work ethic in the industry.

Last year, The Phenom decided to hang up his wrestling boots for good. This year, he headlined the WWE Hall of Famer and inched his name into the history books.

In an upcoming episode of A&E Biography: Legends, the 57-year-old talks about from where and whom he got his work ethics from:

"My dad, hard worker, I think he instilled that work ethic in me. During the day, he would do plumbing jobs, roofing jobs, whatever to put food on table for us. Then he would work all night in the press room of the Houston Post Newspaper. From an early age, it was always about respect and hard work and your name and your word. And those things were instilled in me at a really early age." (From 1:09 to 1:40)

It will be interesting to see if The Undertaker returns to WWE programming in the future in any capacity.

The Undertaker talks about losing his brother before WrestleMania

The Deadman is synonymous with WrestleMania. The Undertaker has been a part of over 25 WrestleManias during his illustrious career. As the years progressed, his performance and involvement in The Showcase of The Immortals started to reduce.

During his final WrestleMania match against AJ Styles, Taker received grave news. As they were filming the match, the 57-year-old's brother passed away days before the event. In the same episode, he recalls the day he lost his brother:

"Here's the shot of all the boys. Brother David's the oldest, Mike, Paul and Tim. Tim, we lost him the day before my last WrestleMania match." (From 0:37 to 0:53)

It is always unfortunate to lose a loved one. It was unfortunate that his brother couldn't watch The Deadman in one of the best cinematic matches in recent history.

