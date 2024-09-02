The Undertaker would like another WWE Hall of Fame induction but is "not gonna lose much sleep" about it

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his former boss Vince McMahon in 2022. In a recent podcast episode, the wrestling icon addressed whether he could join WWE's elite group again.

WWE legends usually receive one Hall of Fame induction to celebrate their careers. In special circumstances, someone can be inducted twice if they were part of a Hall of Fame-worthy tag team or faction.

The Undertaker was asked on Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway whether his Brothers of Destruction tag team with Kane should join the Hall of Fame. While The Deadman is not in a hurry to receive another induction right now, he thinks the tag team deserves Hall of Fame recognition:

"Yeah, I mean, I think there's people with less resumes that are in the Hall of Fame, but we're both in the Hall of Fame [individually], so that's not something I'm losing much sleep about," The Undertaker said. "I don't really wanna give another speech! But to answer your question, yeah, I think The Brothers of Destruction belong in the Hall of Fame, but, again, I'm not gonna lose much sleep. I guarantee you if it happens my speech won't be nearly as long as it was when I went in on my own!" [40:18 – 40:58]

In 2012, Ric Flair was the first to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. Booker T, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and Shawn Michaels have also become two-time Hall of Famers since then.

The Undertaker on The Brothers of Destruction's legacy

In 1997, Glenn Jacobs' Kane character debuted in WWE as a rival for his storyline half-brother The Undertaker. Over the next two decades, the two men joined forces as a tag team more than 100 times.

The Undertaker thinks he and Kane would be considered the greatest duo of all time if they teamed up together consistently for 10-15 years:

"I think so. I mean, yeah. Obviously, there's teams out there that can do different things, but as far as a dominant tag team, like I said, there's nobody that matched up with us. There was no one." [34:05 – 34:24]

Most of The Brothers of Destruction's matches together took place in 2001. During that time, they won the World Tag Team Championship twice.

Do you think The Brothers of Destruction should join the WWE Hall of Fame? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

