The Undertaker looks at painful moment when he knew he had to finally retire from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recalled the agonizing moment when he met former world champion AJ Styles in a Boneyard battle at WrestleMania 36 in his farewell match.

The Deadman pushed his body through and took massive collisions with his rivals for over thirty years. At the WWE Hall of Fame event, Taker mocked Vince McMahon for scheduling him in dangerous fights like the Inferno Match, The Boiler Room Brawl, Buried Alive, and even The Punjabi Prison Match.

The 58-year-old icon took up his signature headgear and trench overcoat for good after confronting AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard bout. It was a combination between professional wrestling combat and a scary movie combat scene when the pandemic forced the company to reassess its preparations.

In a recent interview with Metro, The Undertaker revealed that he understood his career as a performer was over while filming that epic match. The Phenom felt the physical toll of his decades-long career.

“My back is completely locked up, I’ve got pain shooting down my legs. That’s when I knew I was done. Like, I was for sure 100 percent done. It was physical, we did some really big stunts, but I shouldn’t have felt the way that I did. It was just that moment of clarity. I'm really proud of what we did in that match. But yeah, that was the moment that I knew it was all over,” Taker said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The Undertaker did not tell anyone about his painful moment during his retirement match

During the same interview, The Undertaker revealed that he didn't tell anyone about his discomfort during the filming of the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion discussed the last hours of filming at an unnamed Florida site.

The Hall of Famer had a few hours of filming left. But his main goal was to finish the match properly, despite not being able to stand up straight anymore.

"And then once it was all over, and then I had to drive back to the — from where we were at, I drove back to the [WWE] Performance Center in Orlando. It was a long drive, your whole career, everything – where did it go? It went so fast,” Taker added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Clearly, The Phenom decided to stay in his character irrespective of the tormenting moment at WrestleMania 36. Hats off to the WWE Hall of Famer for being a part of many breathtaking bouts wherein his body may have taken excessive tolls!

What did you think of The Undertaker’s final match against AJ Styles? Sound off in the comments section below.

