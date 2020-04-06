The Undertaker created a stunning WrestleMania record with Boneyard match against AJ Styles

The Deadman now holds an incredible WrestleMania record after his outing with The Phenomenal One.

He beat AJ Styles on night 1 of WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match.

The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles in the main event of WrestleMania 36

On night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match in the main event of the night. The cinematic presentation of the match was heavily praised by the WWE Universe on social media.

Now, the official Instagram handle of BT Sport has posted an interesting piece of trivia in regards to The Undertaker's WrestleMania match. After last night's bout, The Undertaker has now wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania in four different decades. Check out the post below:

The Undertaker's first WrestleMania main event was a WWE title outing against Sid Justice at WrestleMania 13 in 1997. He won the WWE title by defeating the behemoth to end the show. 11 years later, The Undertaker defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge to win the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 24, in 2008.

The main event of WrestleMania 33 in 2017 saw The Undertaker losing at The Show of Shows for the second time. This time, his conqueror was The Big Dog Roman Reigns.

On the first night of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker buried AJ Styles in the Boneyard match. The Undertaker's legendary career is chock full of accolades, and the above-mentioned record is just another feather in The Deadman's cap.

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the very best to ever have stepped foot inside the squared circle. He made his way to WWE in late 1990, after a brief stint with WCW as Mean Mark. He debuted at Survivor Series 1990 as a part of Ted Dibiase's Million Dollar Team. The villains defeated The Dream Team that consisted of Bret Hart, Koko B. Ware, Dusty Rhodes, and Jim Neidhart.

The Undertaker didn't look back and went on to become one of the biggest Superstars in the business in a matter of years. He played a crucial role in helping WWE beat WCW in the weekly ratings war during the Attitude Era.

The Deadman donned the gimmick of a biker years later and had an impressive run with it before being buried alive by Kane at Survivor Series 2003. The Undertaker returned at WrestleMania 20 as The Deadman again.

He has registered only two losses at WrestleMania, one against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns each. The day isn't far when we will witness The Undertaker take his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.