The Undertaker reveals he would have loved to be like Ric Flair

The Undertaker has revealed that if there was one wrestling character he would be, other than himself, it would have to be The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. Speaking to Inside the Ropes, The Undertaker revealed that he would have liked to step inside Flair's shoes.

The Undertaker heads into Survivor Series ready for his farewell, 30 years since his debut. One of the most iconic moments in WWE history would have to be The Undertaker's fitting tribute to Ric Flair back when The Nature Boy retired.

The Undertaker faced off against Ric Flair at WrestleMania X8 in a No Disqualification match.

A few years later, after losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, Ric Flair would retire and had a number of WWE Superstars pay tribute to him the following night on RAW. One of those Superstars was The Undertaker himself, who embraced The Nature Boy and performed his signature pose as a sign of respect.

The Undertaker would choose to be Ric Flair, if not himself

Inside the Ropes asked Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker if he could choose to be one character from wrestling history, which character would he be apart from The Phenom. Of course, The Undertaker had no qualms in choosing The Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

"It'd be pretty tough not to want to be Ric Flair. I mean, he was just like the epitome of success and being World Champion and all the things that come with that. I just always thought Ric Flair, his character, was, you know, it was just so over the top, but not really, because that's really Ric Flair. But, he's kind of the bar for which guys of my generation measured themselves as far as success. He had obviously a tremendous -- and continues to have a tremendous career. So I guess it'd be “The Nature Boy.” That is about as far off from The Undertaker as you can get." H/t Fightful

The Undertaker is set to take to the ring one last time for his farewell at Survivor Series. It will truly be an iconic ending to an iconic character and a fitting one, considering he debuted at Survivor Series.

There has been no confirmation that Ric Flair will be there for The Deadman's farewll. However, The Nature Boy certainly has nothing but love, respect and admiration for The Undertaker.