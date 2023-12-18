The Undertaker makes big announcement ahead of major WWE event

WWE legend The Undertaker has sent a message to fans ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to emanate from Optus Stadium on February 24, 2024. WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are currently in Australia, promoting the event.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will also be in Australia during Elimination Chamber weekend. The veteran is scheduled for his 1deadMAN SHOW on February 23 in Perth. WWE has now added three more shows, scheduled for February 26, 28, and 29. The Phenom noticed WWE's tweet and responded to the same with an announcement:

"Excited to announce THREE more shows in Australia! Full details below. Make sure to get your tickets and don’t miss out on these shows! ⚱️"

What exactly happens on The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN SHOW?

The Phenom is one of the most respected personalities in the pro wrestling business. His 30-year run with WWE gave fans a long list of memorable moments to cherish forever.

His shows are basically meet-and-greet sessions with fans where he shares incredible never-before-heard stories from his time in WWE. He also does Q&A sessions during his shows.

The Phenom made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990. He went on to become a multiple-time WWE Champion, built a legendary WrestleMania winning streak that lasted for more than two decades before Brock Lesnar ended it in 2014, and defeated some of the biggest names in the business.

His 1 deadMAN SHOW has been a massive hit among fans so far, and fans in Australia would love to book their slots for the four upcoming shows in February. It remains to be seen if The Hall of Famer ends up making a special appearance at the Elimination Chamber event as well.

