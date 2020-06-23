5 Biggest Undertaker moments you probably didn't know were actually unscripted

These moments involving The Undertaker were not a part of the script.

A few of these moments happened in the heat of the moment.

Abhilash Mendhe

Two iconic moments involving The Undertaker that were unscripted

WWE recently made the final chapter of the critically acclaimed documentary, Undertaker: The Last Ride, available on the WWE Network. The episode saw The Undertaker hinting that he is done as an in-ring performer, and it led to The Deadman receiving wishes from fellow Superstars and fans on social media.

The Undertaker has had a legendary career that lasted three decades, and he is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. His once-undefeated WrestleMania streak was one of the biggest selling points of The Show of Shows until it was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at an interesting aspect of The Undertaker's career as an on-screen character in WWE. We will focus on five unscripted WWE moments involving The Undertaker.

#5 The Undertaker and AJ Styles' outing at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker and AJ Styles

At WWE Super ShowDown 2020, The Undertaker confronted AJ Styles and defeated him to win the Tuwaiq Trophy. This kicked off a rivalry that fans had been wanting to see for a long time. Styles went on to make things personal with The Deadman, by mentioning his wife, Michelle McCool. The feud culminated in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania, which saw The Undertaker burying Styles alive.

Fans might remember the continuous back-and-forth between the two legends during the match. Reports have suggested that the verbal exchange wasn't planned, and everything the duo said to each other was "100% improvised". WWE EVP Triple H approved the idea before the match was filmed, and encouraged the duo to not hold back while addressing each other during the bout. The end product was an incredible and unique match that was heavily lauded by fans and critics alike on social media. The Boneyard match has secured a spot among the greatest cinematic matches in WWE history.

