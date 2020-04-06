WWE Rumors - Triple H approved Undertaker's crazy unscripted idea for the Boneyard match

AJ Styles also supported the idea and Triple H thankfully let it happen.

The Game had a big role to play in how the match was produced.

Triple H and Undertaker.

The fans could not have asked for a better main event for day 1 of WrestleMania 36.

The Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker played out like a short-film filled with nostalgic throwbacks and unhinged moments of brutality littered all across the 20-minute showdown.

One of the most notable highlights of the match was the constant verbal back-and-forth between Styles and 'Taker.

It was revealed in WhatCulture's exclusive report that the promo work done by The Deadman and The Phenomenal One was 100% improvised.

It was also noted that there was no definite script of how the brawl would pan out and it was the idea of both Undertaker and AJ Styles. Triple H thankfully approved of it and let both the veterans do their thing and improvise on the fly.

The Game reportedly encouraged The Undertaker and AJ Styles to not hold back on the constant smack talk.

The decision to allow Undertaker and Styles to explore their creative freedom resulted in a spectacle that is rarely seen in WWE these days.

There were many notable moments in the match when the trash talk between both the Superstars elevated a particular scene.

AJ Styles got the ball rolling with his taunts and The Undertaker got into the groove himself once he began to unleash hell on his rival.

The Undertaker victimized Styles during the closing stages of the match and he didn't shut up for one single minute. The Deadman was constantly firing off verbal barbs at the Phenomenal One and it was refreshing to watch it all unfold.

Triple H and the officials who oversaw the match felt that the banter between Styles and Undertaker was a necessary aspect of the match. We all saw how the silence negatively affected a few matches inside the empty Performance Center.

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, which was one of the standout matches of day 1, also had both Superstars being aggressively vocal against each other and it worked tremendously well.

The same idea did wonders for the Boneyard match. Even though they filmed it off-location in Florida, the eerie ambiance of the match itself was enough to keep the fans invested in the cinematic story that was being portrayed.

There were, however, a few unforeseen incidents that happen during the filming of the match as Undertaker wasn't even supposed to bleed during the match. The entrance of the Deadman - despite coming off as the coolest thing we've seen in a while, also wasn't the original plan.

The hurdles, however, didn't prevent WWE from putting on a match for the ages.