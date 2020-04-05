WWE Rumors - Cancelled original plan for Undertaker's entrance in Boneyard match revealed

The Undertaker's arrival would have looked completely different had this been approved.

There were legal risks to pulling off the initial plan.

The Undertaker.

The Boneyard Match from night 1 of WrestleMania took the fans on an unexpected nostalgic trip.

It was The Undertaker at his badass best and the WWE universe loved every bit of the match. It was a cinematic experience that was carefully crafted by a hardworking team behind the scenes.

WhatCulture released a host of interesting details about the match in their exclusive article.

One of the most interesting takeaways from the report was that The Undertaker's entrance on the bike would have looked entirely different had the company been allowed to execute their original plan.

WWE initially wanted shots in which The Undertaker rode on his bike on a bridge, the roadside, and an abandoned ditch. However, the company's production was given a warning that the aforementioned location was the property of the city and they didn't have the necessary permits to shoot at the location.

The officials realized that there was no point in taking a potential legal risk and they chose a ground that fell in line with their permits.

WhatCulture's exclusive report also revealed that the match was shot in Florida but it was not close to the Performance Center. The task of building the set was handed over to a production crew that was hired from outside the company.

Undertaker's arrival on the bike with Metallica's 'Now that we're dead' playing in the background will be remembered for years to come. In the end, it didn't even matter that the company failed to execute their original plan.

The entrance was just one of the many mark-out moments of the match as AJ Styles and The Undertaker put together a cinematic masterpiece.

It was a unique and entertaining 20 minutes of storytelling that pleasantly left the WWE Universe stunned. There were dramatic fight scenes straight out of a cheesy action flick, clever callbacks to old Undertaker gimmicks and moments. Most of all, it made Undertaker look like the man we'd yearned to see for years.

The Undertaker didn't look like a worn-out 55-year-old veteran. He was an amalgamation of The American Badass, The Deadman and Mark Calaway and it was awesome, to say the least.

So what's next for The Undertaker? Did we see the last of the future WWE Hall of Famer?

Well, there have been talks about his retirement. However, he may still have a few more years left in the gas tank. Could that mean more Boneyard matches? If yes, then we're all in.