The Undertaker reveals hilarious unscripted moment with The Great Khali

The Undertaker recalled fellow Superstars breaking character while watching the moment unfold.

The Great Khali was once The Undertaker's arch-rival on SmackDown.

The Undertaker has had a Hall of Fame career in WWE that spanned over three decades and is regarded by many as one of the greatest Superstars in the history of this industry. The Phenom's character has been mostly portrayed as being dead serious, but that doesn't mean that he didn't have his fair share of hilarious moments in the ring.

While talking with Corey Graves on his 'After the Bell' podcast, The Undertaker recalled a funny moment that he shared with The Great Khali during a 6-Man Tag Team match.

I'm in the ring with Khali, and he gives me the big chop, right on the head, and down I go. So somebody in our corner said something to Khali, so he moves into their corner. So, he stood in the corner for a while, and he starts backing up, and backing right up into me, so all I wanted to do was reach out and let him know, remind him that I was back there.

I kid you not, all I did was take my fingers like that, and I squeezed his heel, to let him know so he didn't step on me. I squeezed his heel and all of a sudden he's like, "OOH, OOH!", he's like a redwood getting chopped out. He fell, he fell like a giant pine tree. I looked over at my corner, and everybody's on the top rope, covered up, laughing their a**es off.

The Undertaker was The Great Khali's first rival when the latter made his WWE debut in 2006. The Indian giant went on to register a victory against The Undertaker at Judgment Day 2006. He also won the World title on one occasion. During the final few years of his WWE stint, The Great Khali had lost his status as a main event Superstar and was mostly used as an enhancement talent on the main roster.