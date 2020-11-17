The Undertaker has been giving interviews at a frantic pace in the build-up to his Final Farewell at Survivor Series. The Deadman sat down with SPORF for another interview, and the WWE Legend was asked about the importance of storytelling in pro wrestling.

Undertaker, who comes from the old schools of thought, explained that storytelling is the root and crux of professional wrestling. Undertaker said that he always tells the younger talent that there is nothing more significant than focusing on pro wrestling's storytelling aspect.

He said that performers use wrestling moves to help tell a story. The Undertaker then cited Roman Reigns' ongoing SmackDown storyline with Jey Uso as the perfect example of compelling pro wrestling storytelling.

Undertaker felt that the angle between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is one of the best storylines that has been executed on WWE TV in recent memory. According to The Undertaker, people who understand the Samoan heritage would realize what it really means for Reigns and Uso.

Here's what The Undertaker had to say about storytelling and the Roman Reigns storyline with Jey Uso:

"Storytelling at the root is what we do, and that's what I try to tell the young talent. Right now, if you watch our product, as gifted as our athletes are, and they are physically unbelievably gifted, more so than eve at any other point. But what we do is storytelling, and you know that's the most important part, in my opinion. It's not about the wrestling moves, we use wrestling moves to help tell our stories, but it's all about - that's where, that's what captivates and keeps people interested in what we do. It's just the mental and heartfelt issues like one of the best things that I've seen done on WWE TV recently is the feud between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. That, to me, has been great storytelling, and people that understand, people that understand the Samoan heritage and legacy, know how important all that stuff is to them. So, to me, it starts and finishes with its story."

The Undertaker isn't wrong about his verdict of the Roman Reigns/Jey Uso angle being one of the best WWE has produced this year. The Tribal Cheif looks like a million bucks, and the story has also helped make Jey Uso a credible singles performer.

What do you guys think? Do you agree with The Undertaker's comments?