The Undertaker makes major WWE announcement

The Undertaker took to Twitter to make a big announcement after WWE released information earlier in the day.

While The Phenom has retired from in-ring competition, he has not ended his association with the company. One of the biggest ways he has been part of the promotion is through WWE's 1 Deadman Show. The star has toured across the USA and most countries where the company has taken its wrestling shows.

Now, ahead of Elimination Chamber in Australia, the star will also be performing in Perth. The event is set to take place on February 24, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia.

This will be WWE's first event there since Super Show-Down in 2018. Elimination Chamber also appears to be becoming WWE's property for touring, as it will be the third edition to take place outside the US after the 2022 one took place in Saudi Arabia and the 2023 one took place in Canada.

Now, after WWE announced tickets would be released for the 1 Deadman Show for Perth, The Undertaker announced it as well. He said tickets would be available for the show from December 15 and that he was heading their way on February 23. He also promised that the show would be a memorable one.

The Undertaker has also spoken about wanting Dustin Rhodes in the WWE Hall of Fame

When it comes to the wrestling world, The Undertaker clearly has the right to say almost whatever he wants, as there would be few who could dispute his legacy in the business.

Recently, The Phenom commented on Dustin Rhodes, saying that the former WWE and current AEW star deserves to be part of the Hall of Fame.

"Absolutely. Oh yeah, 100 percent. This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point down the road (...) I think his resume is Hall of Fame worthy. Obviously we know the one stickler [AEW] right now. I think at some point that goes away, and then I couldn't see too much time probably going by that he wouldn't be inducted."

It remains to be seen if the company decides to follow his advice.

