The Undertaker makes shocking appearance on NXT with a different gimmick; attacks former WWE champion

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance on NXT this week, and got into a physical confrontation with a former champion.

The Phenom was last seen at RAW XXX during an in-ring segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. He returned as The American Bad*ss, instead of The Deadman, and came out on a motorcycle. It was teased on recent WWE programming that he would be appearing on the show, as there was a "gong" at the end of the promotional video for NXT this week.

During the show, Carmelo Hayes, who had John Cena in his corner, collided with Bron Breakker, who had Paul Heyman in his. The bout was won by Melo, but he was attacked immediately after it was over. Breakker then grabbed a mic and stated that even though he lost, he was still a badass.

The Undertaker's gong then sounded, the crowd went crazy and the lights went out. The WWE Hall of Famer came out as The American Bad*ss again, riding a motorcycle. Bron Breakker took a shot at him by calling him an old-timer, and 'Taker responded by chokeslamming him in the ring.

The Undertaker then told Bron that there’s always an older, bigger, badder bad*ss waiting around the corner, and the 25-year-old just met the baddest of them all.

