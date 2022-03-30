"He always brought the best out of me" - The Undertaker on which WWE Superstar gave him his best storyline

WWE icon and soon-to-be Hall of Famer The Undertaker has revealed what he feels to be the best storyline of his career. The veteran also went on to praise his counterpart in the storyline.

Over the years, The Deadman has faced off against legends like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar. However, according to The Undertaker, his greatest story with a fellow superstar was with his on-screen brother Kane. The two demonic siblings were known as The Brothers of Destruction.

In a recent appearance on the podcast Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, The Phenom praised the athleticism of WWE Hall of Famer Kane. The legend also noted that his storyline with The Big Red Machine was highly relatable.

"Over the course of a 30 plus year career, you have a lot of interesting storylines and people that you get to compete against.” Undertaker continued: “But I am going to say probably the battles with Kane, I think. It was just, I think a storyline that people, whether you were a wrestling fan or you weren’t, you understood just because of sibling rivalries. And I think people identified with that,” he said. “And Kane was always such a physically dominant athlete, that he always brought the best out of me. So I am going to go with the Brothers Of Destruction." H/T Wrestling Inc

The pairing of The Undertaker and Kane made for some of the most compelling storylines in WWE history. The on-screen siblings predominantly faced off against one another but occasionally joined forces to create a truly evil presence in the ring.

Kane hails The Undertaker as a great mentor

Upon his arrival in WWE, Kane, like many others, admired The Undertaker for his work in the ring.

In a working relationship that blossomed into a lifelong friendship, Kane's association with Taker enabled him to capture the respect of the WWE Universe.

Kane @KaneWWE Congratulations to @undertaker on his induction into the #wwehof ! No one, and I mean NO ONE, deserves it more. The Undertaker is truly iconic and transcends @WWE . The man behind the character is just as impressive! I am absolutely thrilled! CONGRATULATIONS!! Congratulations to @undertaker on his induction into the #wwehof! No one, and I mean NO ONE, deserves it more. The Undertaker is truly iconic and transcends @WWE. The man behind the character is just as impressive! I am absolutely thrilled! CONGRATULATIONS!!

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Kane spoke of how his original relationship with The Phenom was that of a student-mentor dynamic.

“Mentally, our relationship was one that started with, ‘I can’t believe I’m talking to The Undertaker !’ Very much one where I was in awe because I was a huge Undertaker fan before I got into the wrestling business. Then it turned into much more on my part, like a mentor-student type thing. He was a guy that I listened to and tried to emulate in how he carried himself inside and outside the wrestling business. Then through the years it got to be more than that. We were equals and friends." H/T TV Insider

With both superstars now retired from in-ring competition, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the legendary duo. The Phenom will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

