The Undertaker has massive praise for one 44-year-old WWE Superstar

The Undertaker has just praised a 44-year-old WWE star during a recent Q&A session.

Randy Orton has proven himself to be one of the best performers in WWE. Right from the start of his career, he has showed a lot of potential and has lived up to expectations. Over the years, Orton has won numerous titles and faced some of the biggest legends of the business. His ability to constantly reinvent himself has kept him relevant in today's landscape. One of the things fans love most about Orton is his signature move, the RKO. Over the years, several top names have fallen victim to the move, making it one of the legendary finishers in WWE history.

Even The Undertaker, who had feuded with Randy Orton early on in his career, was all praise for the RKO. During the latest Q&A on his Patreon, Taker said that it was fun to be on the receiving end of an RKO.

"When I was still moving really well, it was fun kind of taking the RKO. You could actually really make that — Randy was always smooth as silk with it but if your timing was right, you could really lay out well for it and — it wasn't too terrible on the body to take." [H/T - Fightful]

The Undertaker also praised R-Truth

R-Truth has really gotten over with the fans ever since his return to WWE television. His antics with The Judgment Day have provided for some much needed entertainment. Even The Deadman has taken notice of Truth.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker praised R-Truth and suggested that he should have his own variety show.

"How about R-Truth, how entertaining is he? They need like an R-Truth variety show. Especially you know with Judgment Day, this complete oddity that gets intertwined in their story that just makes them so frustrated. It's so good and Dominik, my goodness! You haven't had that kind of heel in so long right? That just carries that kind of heat with him."

R-Truth is currently one-half of the World Tag Team Champions with The Miz. It will be interesting to see if his funny antics will result in a long title reign.