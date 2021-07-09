Former BSK member reveals his learnings after wrestling The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the all-time greats in the wrestling industry, if not the greatest. He has had a phenomenal WWE career that spanned 30 years. During this time, he fought with a plethora of top wrestlers across different generations. So it was imperative that his opponents needed to pick up a thing or two from him from time to time.

In the mid-90s, Savio Vega was one of the newer superstars on the roster and was just finding his feet in WWE (then WWF), wrestling as Kwang. Under this particular persona, he fought The Undertaker in a singles match on one occasion in 1994. He went on to wrestle The Deadman in two more one-on-one bouts as the Savio Vega character in 1997.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Pro Wrestling, Vega stated that he learned how to work with bigger wrestlers after fighting The Undertaker. He applied the learnings from their first match and was able to be more aggressive the next time around.

"If you see the two matches, you will know the difference. With the Nation (of Domination), I was more aggressive towards The Undertaker, more movement, because I learned how to work with him. And you need to be on top of 'Taker to wrestle him. Because if not, he is going to keep standing up and make you tired. You need to know how to work with him. And man, happy to work with him many, many times," said Vega.

Savio Vega on his friendship with The Undertaker

Savio Vega was part of the Bone Street Krew (BSK) along with The Undertaker, Yokozuna, Brian Adams, Mr. Fuji, The Godfather, Paul Bearer, Rikishi, and The Godwinns.

BSK in the house. pic.twitter.com/tJghZRQakA — Charles Wright (@TheRealGodfthr) May 21, 2014

"In the beginning when I was the character Kwang with Yokozuna and every time we were in the ring and you see when the lights went dark, and you see the gong and people going crazy," recalled Vega. "It was a nice moment to be there in the middle of the ring listening to the Coliseum going crazy with him. Man, I am happy, he's a friend, he's a brother, he's BSK. And man, I love that guy. He's a great guy."

BSK was a powerful backstage group that resolved real-life conflicts between wrestlers. They were considered peacemakers and The Undertaker was the locker room leader as everybody respected him.

The Undertaker can be seen sporting BSK initials on his abdomen, which show how much the group meant to him. Several BSK members attended The Deadman's final farewell at Survivor Series last year.

