The Undertaker has a message for fans who are still hopeful of a match between him and Sting

The Undertaker addresses fans who still want to see him wrestle Sting.

A potential dream match between the two legends has never materialized.

The Undertaker and Sting

The Undertaker recently had a chat with Comicbook.com and opened up on various topics concerning his legendary career as a pro-wrestler. The Phenom talked about the speculation surrounding a dream match between himself and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

When asked what he would like to say to the fans who still hold out hope for a match between him and the former WCW Champion, The Undertaker stated that even though one can never say never in this business, we must also look at whether the duo would be able to have a match that delivers on fans' expectations.

Well, in this world, you never say never, but I think as great as it sounds on paper... And it does, I mean obviously that is a super marquee match, right? But where I kind of differ from a lot of people is I look past the marquee value and I look on the ability to deliver. So like you said, there's so many people that are clamoring for that match that I just don't know that the match could deliver on the people's expectations.

The Undertaker also admitted that he isn't as mobile as he once used to be. 'Taker made it clear that with expectations for the match being so high, having the match and not delivering would be a bigger disappointment than the potential scenario where the match never happens.

And the only reason I say that, I'll take full [responsibility], I don't have the mobility or the same skill set that I once did that I would need to make that match great. So there's just certain things, it's better left to the theater of the mind to actually put it out there. And then with the expectations being so high and the match not delivering, it would be a bigger disappointment than the match never happening at all.

The Undertaker vs Sting is one of the biggest WWE dream matches that we never got to witness

The Deadman finally stated that a match pitting him with Sting would have been a stellar encounter about 10 years ago, but he's not sure that it can deliver on the expectations at this point.

The Undertaker and Sting both turned into larger than life Superstars in their respective companies, WWE and WCW, in the 90s. When WWE bought off WCW in early 2001, Sting was one of the biggest stars WWE couldn't bring in. He went on to wrestle for IMPACT Wrestling, but stayed away from WWE.

It all changed at Survivor Series 2014, where Sting made his WWE debut and helped Team Cena defeat The Authority in a Classic Survivor Series match. He wrestled Triple H at WrestleMania 31, in a losing effort. The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt on the same show.